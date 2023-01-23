Container Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,004.46 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,004.46 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 1,938.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.20 crore in December 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.68 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 517.53 crore in December 2021.
Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2021.
|Container Corp shares closed at 705.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 13.35% over the last 12 months.
|Container Corporation of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,004.46
|1,986.34
|1,938.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,004.46
|1,986.34
|1,938.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|108.48
|93.00
|96.78
|Depreciation
|139.63
|138.55
|140.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,465.82
|1,387.78
|1,379.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|290.53
|367.01
|321.21
|Other Income
|106.52
|44.60
|56.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|397.05
|411.61
|377.36
|Interest
|15.76
|15.94
|15.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|381.29
|395.67
|362.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|381.29
|395.67
|362.14
|Tax
|92.99
|99.81
|85.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|288.30
|295.86
|276.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|288.30
|295.86
|276.35
|Minority Interest
|0.76
|-0.33
|1.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.14
|7.94
|7.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|294.20
|303.47
|284.61
|Equity Share Capital
|304.65
|304.65
|304.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.82
|4.99
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|4.82
|4.99
|4.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.82
|4.99
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|4.82
|4.99
|4.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited