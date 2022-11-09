Computer Point Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Computer Point shares closed at 2.72 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 76.62% over the last 12 months.