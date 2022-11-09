 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Computer Point Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 44.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Point (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Computer Point shares closed at 2.72 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 76.62% over the last 12 months.

Computer Point (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.18 0.14
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.37 -0.32
Other Income 0.37 0.38 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 0.01
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computer Point #Computer Point (India) #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.