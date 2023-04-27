COFORGE LTD. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.51% from Rs. 1,742.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.80 crore in March 2023 down 44.73% from Rs. 207.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.10 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 335.70 crore in March 2022.