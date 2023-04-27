 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,170.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.51% from Rs. 1,742.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.80 crore in March 2023 down 44.73% from Rs. 207.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.10 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 335.70 crore in March 2022.

COFORGE LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,170.00 2,055.80 1,742.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,170.00 2,055.80 1,742.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 7.10 59.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,358.50 1,198.10 1,011.90
Depreciation 71.70 62.40 58.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 512.00 491.10 359.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.80 297.10 254.10
Other Income 2.60 31.80 23.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.40 328.90 277.30
Interest 19.50 21.50 18.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.90 307.40 259.00
Exceptional Items -52.30 -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.60 307.40 259.00
Tax 37.90 71.50 34.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.70 235.90 224.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.70 235.90 224.80
Minority Interest -1.90 -7.70 -17.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 114.80 228.20 207.70
Equity Share Capital 61.10 61.10 60.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.80 37.41 34.10
Diluted EPS 18.45 36.69 33.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.80 37.41 34.10
Diluted EPS 18.45 36.69 33.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited