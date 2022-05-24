Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.22 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.22 crore in March 2022 up 1.26% from Rs. 75.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022 up 503.76% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2021.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 9.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2021.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 105.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.