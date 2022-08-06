Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.17 crore, up 161.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.17 crore in June 2022 up 161.23% from Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022 up 1018.64% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022 up 2203.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 136.90 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.