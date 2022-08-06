 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.17 crore, up 161.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.17 crore in June 2022 up 161.23% from Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022 up 1018.64% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022 up 2203.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 136.90 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.

Cochin Minerals and Rutile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.17 76.22 37.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.17 76.22 37.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.09 43.60 33.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.52 -5.40 -22.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.85 5.51 6.12
Depreciation 0.21 0.28 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.97 23.37 20.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.52 8.86 -0.77
Other Income -- 0.23 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.52 9.09 -0.76
Interest 0.16 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.36 9.09 -0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.36 9.09 -0.80
Tax 1.92 1.50 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.44 7.58 -0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.44 7.58 -0.92
Equity Share Capital 7.83 7.83 7.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.78 9.68 -1.17
Diluted EPS 10.78 9.68 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.78 9.68 -1.17
Diluted EPS 10.78 9.68 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Cochin Minerals #Cochin Minerals and Rutile #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.