Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 88.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2022 up 5756.06% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 2503.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.