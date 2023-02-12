 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 88.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2022 up 5756.06% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 2503.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Cochin Minerals and Rutile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.04 117.88 88.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.04 117.88 88.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.45 59.39 52.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.82 0.69 4.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.46 7.37 5.03
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.20 27.57 26.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.88 22.62 0.39
Other Income 1.72 0.12 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.60 22.74 0.55
Interest 0.16 0.68 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.43 22.06 0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.43 22.06 0.51
Tax 3.63 3.88 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.81 18.18 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.81 18.18 0.29
Equity Share Capital 7.83 7.83 7.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.47 23.22 0.37
Diluted EPS 21.47 23.22 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.47 23.22 0.37
Diluted EPS 21.47 23.22 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited