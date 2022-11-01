CMS Info System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.67 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 471.67 crore in September 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 372.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.52 crore in September 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 52.79 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.06 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.
CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.
|CMS Info System shares closed at 312.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months
|CMS Info Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|471.67
|453.30
|372.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|471.67
|453.30
|372.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.97
|29.61
|16.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|2.10
|8.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.28
|62.90
|56.66
|Depreciation
|34.19
|29.74
|22.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.72
|234.73
|196.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.00
|94.21
|71.68
|Other Income
|2.87
|2.41
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.87
|96.62
|73.81
|Interest
|4.97
|4.49
|3.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|97.90
|92.14
|69.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|97.90
|92.14
|69.90
|Tax
|25.38
|23.12
|17.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|72.52
|69.01
|52.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|72.52
|69.01
|52.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|72.52
|69.01
|52.79
|Equity Share Capital
|154.06
|153.69
|148.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.71
|4.50
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|4.37
|3.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.71
|4.50
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|4.37
|3.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited