CMI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 88.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2022 down 88.18% from Rs. 68.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2022 up 74.89% from Rs. 155.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.30 crore in March 2022 down 712.72% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.
CMI shares closed at 28.25 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.
|CMI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.04
|14.85
|68.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.04
|14.85
|68.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.08
|14.43
|51.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.05
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.68
|-0.58
|21.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.09
|1.76
|Depreciation
|2.61
|2.58
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.14
|1.64
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.72
|-4.38
|-12.89
|Other Income
|1.81
|0.55
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.91
|-3.83
|-11.61
|Interest
|10.06
|11.43
|13.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.97
|-15.25
|-25.40
|Exceptional Items
|28.14
|-0.02
|-140.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.83
|-15.27
|-165.85
|Tax
|-15.80
|-4.02
|-10.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.03
|-11.25
|-155.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.03
|-11.25
|-155.44
|Equity Share Capital
|16.03
|16.03
|16.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.35
|-7.02
|-102.62
|Diluted EPS
|-24.35
|-7.02
|-102.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.35
|-7.02
|-102.62
|Diluted EPS
|-24.35
|-7.02
|-102.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited