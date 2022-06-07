 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 88.18% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2022 down 88.18% from Rs. 68.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2022 up 74.89% from Rs. 155.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.30 crore in March 2022 down 712.72% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.

CMI shares closed at 28.25 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.

CMI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.04 14.85 68.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.04 14.85 68.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.08 14.43 51.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.05 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.68 -0.58 21.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.25 1.09 1.76
Depreciation 2.61 2.58 2.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.14 1.64 2.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -74.72 -4.38 -12.89
Other Income 1.81 0.55 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -72.91 -3.83 -11.61
Interest 10.06 11.43 13.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -82.97 -15.25 -25.40
Exceptional Items 28.14 -0.02 -140.45
P/L Before Tax -54.83 -15.27 -165.85
Tax -15.80 -4.02 -10.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -39.03 -11.25 -155.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.03 -11.25 -155.44
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.35 -7.02 -102.62
Diluted EPS -24.35 -7.02 -102.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.35 -7.02 -102.62
Diluted EPS -24.35 -7.02 -102.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
