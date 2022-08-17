CMI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, down 66.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in June 2022 down 66.47% from Rs. 22.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022 up 78.01% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2021.

CMI shares closed at 23.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.43% returns over the last 6 months and -51.37% over the last 12 months.