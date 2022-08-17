 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, down 66.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in June 2022 down 66.47% from Rs. 22.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022 up 78.01% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2021.

CMI shares closed at 23.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.43% returns over the last 6 months and -51.37% over the last 12 months.

CMI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.58 8.04 22.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.58 8.04 22.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.83 6.08 42.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.03 6.68 -12.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 1.25 1.69
Depreciation 2.35 2.61 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.40 66.14 2.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.90 -74.72 -13.33
Other Income 0.32 1.81 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.58 -72.91 -12.79
Interest 10.89 10.06 10.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.48 -82.97 -23.68
Exceptional Items -0.27 28.14 -0.29
P/L Before Tax -15.75 -54.83 -23.98
Tax -3.83 -15.80 -6.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.92 -39.03 -17.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.92 -39.03 -17.95
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.44 -24.35 -11.20
Diluted EPS -7.44 -24.35 -11.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.44 -24.35 -11.20
Diluted EPS -7.44 -24.35 -11.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #CMI #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
