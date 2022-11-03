CL Educate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore, up 196.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CL Educate are:Net Sales at Rs 84.71 crore in September 2022 up 196.89% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 738.75% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 up 137.71% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021.
CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.
|CL Educate shares closed at 160.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.
|CL Educate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.71
|66.63
|28.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.71
|66.63
|28.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.12
|4.07
|2.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|0.92
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.99
|9.96
|4.79
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.03
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|6.17
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.98
|46.19
|19.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.19
|3.47
|0.48
|Other Income
|1.97
|1.65
|1.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.16
|5.12
|2.01
|Interest
|0.64
|0.47
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.53
|4.65
|1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|11.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.53
|16.47
|1.32
|Tax
|1.36
|5.91
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.17
|10.57
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.17
|10.57
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|13.77
|13.90
|14.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|3.73
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|3.73
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|3.73
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|3.73
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited