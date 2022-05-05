 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cigniti Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.75 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.75 crore in March 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 84.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 421.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 7.58% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.75 121.17 84.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.75 121.17 84.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.80 87.51 58.03
Depreciation 4.15 3.52 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.19 12.50 10.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.60 17.64 13.60
Other Income 4.36 1.57 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.96 19.21 14.67
Interest 0.56 1.01 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.39 18.20 13.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.39 18.20 13.78
Tax 4.21 4.91 0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.18 13.29 12.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.18 13.29 12.93
Equity Share Capital 28.05 28.05 28.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 4.74 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.27 4.73 4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 4.74 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.27 4.73 4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
