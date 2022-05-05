 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.08 crore, up 47.66% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.08 crore in March 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 233.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 24.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.82 in March 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 421.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 7.58% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 344.08 325.46 233.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 344.08 325.46 233.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 200.15 192.92 134.08
Depreciation 4.91 4.27 3.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.32 92.11 65.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.71 36.16 30.15
Other Income 5.29 1.33 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.99 37.49 31.46
Interest 1.50 1.34 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.50 36.16 30.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.50 36.16 30.28
Tax 8.89 9.60 5.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.60 26.55 24.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.60 26.55 24.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.60 26.55 24.67
Equity Share Capital 28.05 28.05 28.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.06 9.47 8.82
Diluted EPS 8.05 9.45 8.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.06 9.47 8.82
Diluted EPS 8.05 9.45 8.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.