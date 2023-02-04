 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 93.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 93.76% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Choksi Imaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.08 0.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.08 0.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.83 -- 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.02 0.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.78 0.03 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.15
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.35 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -0.45 -0.25
Other Income 0.40 0.30 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.15 -0.21
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.15 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.15 -0.21
Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.17 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.17 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.90 3.90 3.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.44 -0.51
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.44 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.44 -0.51
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.44 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited