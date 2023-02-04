Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 93.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 93.76% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.