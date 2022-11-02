 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chambal Fert Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore, up 91.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore in September 2022 up 91.73% from Rs. 4,478.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.27 crore in September 2022 down 45.79% from Rs. 505.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.34 crore in September 2022 down 29.28% from Rs. 754.17 crore in September 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.16 in September 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 326.10 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,586.75 7,291.18 4,478.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,586.75 7,291.18 4,478.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,563.39 2,057.22 1,129.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 4,168.28 2,670.23 803.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -419.79 479.45 877.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.92 44.34 45.64
Depreciation 78.22 76.06 75.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,780.45 1,446.56 885.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 366.28 517.32 661.67
Other Income 88.84 14.75 17.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 455.12 532.07 678.99
Interest 84.95 48.11 24.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 370.17 483.96 654.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 370.17 483.96 654.15
Tax 130.01 169.49 228.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.16 314.47 425.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.16 314.47 425.38
Minority Interest 0.08 0.11 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.03 27.24 80.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 274.27 341.82 505.92
Equity Share Capital 416.21 416.21 416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 8.21 12.16
Diluted EPS 6.59 8.21 12.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 8.21 12.16
Diluted EPS 6.59 8.21 12.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
