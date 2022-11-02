Chambal Fert Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore, up 91.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore in September 2022 up 91.73% from Rs. 4,478.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.27 crore in September 2022 down 45.79% from Rs. 505.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.34 crore in September 2022 down 29.28% from Rs. 754.17 crore in September 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.16 in September 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 326.10 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.