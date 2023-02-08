 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centum Electron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 84.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2022 down 40.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Centum Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.80 104.58 84.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.80 104.58 84.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.30 82.21 46.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.09 -14.27 1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.57 19.62 16.38
Depreciation 4.02 4.06 4.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.44 13.65 9.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.57 -0.69 6.07
Other Income 1.20 0.99 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.77 0.30 7.26
Interest 3.83 3.74 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.05 -3.43 4.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.05 -3.43 4.52
Tax -0.12 -0.96 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.94 -2.48 3.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 -2.48 3.20
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -1.92 2.49
Diluted EPS -0.73 -1.92 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -1.92 2.49
Diluted EPS -0.73 -1.92 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited