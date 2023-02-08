Centum Electron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 84.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2022 down 40.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.