CDSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore, up 3.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.47% from Rs. 113.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.71 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 63.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.23 crore in December 2022 down 0.22% from Rs. 87.42 crore in December 2021.
CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.10 in December 2021.
Central Depository Services Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations117.75122.80113.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations117.75122.80113.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.6416.3210.67
Depreciation4.044.092.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.0829.0023.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.0073.4076.87
Other Income15.1917.737.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.1991.1484.62
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.1991.1484.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.1991.1484.62
Tax20.4722.5320.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7168.6163.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7168.6163.77
Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.006.576.10
Diluted EPS6.006.576.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.006.576.10
Diluted EPS6.006.576.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

