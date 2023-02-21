Career Point Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.87% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.