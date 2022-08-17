Captain Poly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.68 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.68 crore in June 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 38.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2022 down 24.54% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Captain Poly shares closed at 16.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.58% returns over the last 6 months and -42.91% over the last 12 months.