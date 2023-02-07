 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Captain Poly Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore, up 64.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore in December 2022 up 64.27% from Rs. 43.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 579.86% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 up 60.7% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.
Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021. Captain Poly shares closed at 20.75 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
Captain Polyplast
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations71.6335.5743.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.6335.5743.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials51.2927.4031.45
Purchase of Traded Goods3.97----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-1.251.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.471.972.33
Depreciation0.890.480.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.966.435.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.140.552.47
Other Income2.901.900.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.042.452.88
Interest2.412.122.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.640.330.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.640.330.49
Tax0.050.240.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.590.090.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.590.090.38
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.590.090.38
Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.030.39
Diluted EPS0.540.030.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.030.39
Diluted EPS0.540.030.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

