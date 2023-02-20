 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capital Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, down 29.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore in December 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 653.07% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 98.63% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021. Capital Trust shares closed at 78.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.93% over the last 12 months.
Capital Trust
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations19.5521.9227.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.5521.9227.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.649.4810.25
Depreciation0.110.110.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies---5.46--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.0310.069.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.247.747.80
Other Income0.260.281.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.028.029.36
Interest4.847.068.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.820.960.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.820.960.85
Tax-1.280.260.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.540.710.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.540.710.64
Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.180.430.39
Diluted EPS-2.180.430.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.180.430.39
Diluted EPS-2.180.430.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capital Trust #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm