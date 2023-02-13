 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 net profit grows 49% to Rs 23 crore

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:52 PM IST

Expenses were at Rs 415.03 crore, as compared to Rs 353.36 crore a year ago.

Rohit Katyal, Executive Director and CFO, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said, "Our progress reflects our resilience amid a challenging macro-economic environment.

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has posted a 49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.85 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 15.30 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Capacit'e said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income also rose to Rs 445.98 crore from Rs 374.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, about 20 per cent higher.

In a separate statement, Rohit Katyal, Executive Director and CFO, said, "Our progress reflects our resilience amid a challenging macro-economic environment. Our robust execution capabilities coupled with strong repository of asset base enabling efficient execution reflected in strong revenue growth. With a healthy order book, we are optimistic that we shall witness a healthy and sustainable growth."