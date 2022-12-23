 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE MidCap, SmallCap indices turn negative so far in 2022, trade in red in 6 out of 7 sessions

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

In the last six sessions, BSE MidCap lost over 6.3% and BSE SmallCap declined 7.8%. Year to date, both indices have slid 0.7% and 6% respectively

India's broader indices BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap have turned negative with decline in six out of seven trading sessions led by losses in global equities.

The BSE Midcap index hit a two-month low to 24,762 points, down 2 percent, while BSE SmallCap touched a four-month low of 27,710 points, down 2.5 percent. Both the indices losses were steepest since September 26.

In the last six sessions, BSE Midcap lost over 6.3 percent and BSE Smallcap declined 7.8 percent. Year to date, both indices have slid 0.7 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 1 percent on Friday and so far this year both were up nearly 3.5 percent each.

BSE MidCap and Smallcap were already under pressure and were not taking part in the recent rally after many analysts pointed out higher valuation compared to benchmark Sensex and Nifty index. The weak performance was also after both indices reported weaker than expected earnings in the September quarter.

Recently, BofA said in its outlook for 2023 that the large caps will perform better than midcaps and smallcaps as investors will look for safety amid volatility.