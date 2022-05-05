 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Borosil Renew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore in March 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 193.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.44% from Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2021.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 699.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.47% returns over the last 6 months and 177.27% over the last 12 months.

Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.05 168.51 193.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.05 168.51 193.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.41 31.16 28.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.38 -4.52 1.57
Power & Fuel 30.01 26.33 23.59
Employees Cost 14.29 10.83 10.75
Depreciation 10.48 10.61 10.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.82 34.96 26.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.66 59.13 93.22
Other Income 3.28 5.75 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.95 64.88 96.14
Interest 0.65 0.42 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.29 64.46 94.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.29 64.46 94.02
Tax 4.91 18.73 27.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.38 45.73 66.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.38 45.73 66.87
Equity Share Capital 13.04 13.03 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.56 3.51 5.15
Diluted EPS 3.56 3.51 5.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.56 3.51 5.15
Diluted EPS 3.56 3.51 5.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
