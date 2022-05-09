Borosil Ltd. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore in March 2022 up 19.56% from Rs. 184.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in March 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 18.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.1% from Rs. 37.89 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 325.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)