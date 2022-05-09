 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Borosil Ltd. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore in March 2022 up 19.56% from Rs. 184.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.46 crore in March 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 18.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.1% from Rs. 37.89 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Borosil Ltd. shares closed at 325.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Borosil Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.05 260.09 184.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.05 260.09 184.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.87 34.41 26.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.34 84.27 37.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.54 -6.20 3.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.22 25.79 24.08
Depreciation 7.98 8.77 9.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.30 82.91 60.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.89 30.14 23.39
Other Income 4.50 8.02 5.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.39 38.15 28.55
Interest 0.52 0.20 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.87 37.96 27.91
Exceptional Items -4.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.13 37.96 27.91
Tax -3.46 12.69 9.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.58 25.26 18.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.58 25.26 18.44
Minority Interest -0.12 -0.43 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.46 24.83 18.58
Equity Share Capital 11.42 11.42 11.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.18 1.63
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.18 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.18 1.62
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.18 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Borosil Limited #Borosil Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.