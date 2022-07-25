Bombay Super Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore in June 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 84.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2021.

Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in June 2021.

Bombay Super shares closed at 419.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.