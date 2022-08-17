Bodhtree Cons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 15.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in June 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 88.47% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022 down 35% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

Bodhtree Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Bodhtree Cons shares closed at 13.80 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)