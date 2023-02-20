Bodhtree Cons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 up 77.89% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.