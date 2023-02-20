Bodhtree Cons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodhtree Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 up 77.89% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
|
|Bodhtree Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.37
|7.44
|24.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.37
|7.44
|24.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.29
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.07
|8.69
|26.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-1.65
|-3.93
|Other Income
|1.39
|1.16
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.49
|-3.88
|Interest
|0.22
|0.36
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.85
|-4.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-0.85
|-4.23
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.91
|-0.80
|-4.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.91
|-0.80
|-4.11
|Equity Share Capital
|19.96
|19.96
|19.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.40
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.40
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.40
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.40
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
