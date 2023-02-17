 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bodhtree Cons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodhtree Consulting are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 77.34% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 73.99% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

Bodhtree Consulting
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.37 7.44 24.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.37 7.44 24.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.29 0.45
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.09 8.69 26.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.21 -1.65 -3.94
Other Income 1.39 1.16 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.49 -3.88
Interest 0.22 0.36 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.04 -0.85 -4.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.04 -0.85 -4.23
Tax -0.11 0.04 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.93 -0.89 -4.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.93 -0.89 -4.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.93 -0.89 -4.11
Equity Share Capital 19.96 19.96 19.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.40 -2.06
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.40 -2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.40 -2.06
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.40 -2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited