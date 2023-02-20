Biocon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.00 crore, up 17.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Biocon are:Net Sales at Rs 555.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 473.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2022 up 38.04% from Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.00 crore in December 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 71.00 crore in December 2021.
Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Biocon shares closed at 232.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.77% returns over the last 6 months and -41.24% over the last 12 months.
|Biocon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|555.00
|489.50
|473.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|555.00
|489.50
|473.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.40
|241.20
|277.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.60
|0.60
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.40
|-14.90
|-61.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|111.50
|112.20
|96.70
|Depreciation
|29.10
|29.80
|27.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.80
|122.60
|125.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.00
|-2.00
|6.70
|Other Income
|59.90
|98.90
|36.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.90
|96.90
|43.40
|Interest
|21.40
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.50
|96.90
|43.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,009.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|46.50
|1,106.10
|43.30
|Tax
|11.30
|118.60
|17.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.20
|987.50
|25.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.20
|987.50
|25.50
|Equity Share Capital
|600.30
|600.30
|600.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|8.28
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|8.26
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|8.28
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|8.26
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited