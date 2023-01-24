Bharat Road Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore, up 37.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 97.35 66.62 70.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 97.35 66.62 70.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.14 3.45 3.33 Depreciation 14.93 13.32 11.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.16 19.29 19.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -84.88 30.55 36.49 Other Income -5.10 5.52 1.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -89.99 36.07 37.59 Interest 46.44 44.91 46.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -136.43 -8.84 -9.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -136.43 -8.84 -9.33 Tax -8.58 -0.01 1.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -127.85 -8.83 -10.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -127.85 -8.83 -10.50 Minority Interest -5.01 -4.00 1.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -2.48 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -132.86 -12.83 -11.10 Equity Share Capital 83.95 83.95 83.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.23 -1.05 -1.55 Diluted EPS -15.23 -1.05 -1.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.23 -1.05 -1.55 Diluted EPS -15.23 -1.05 -1.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited