Bharat Road Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore, up 37.27% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore in December 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 70.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.86 crore in December 2022 down 1096.52% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2022 down 253.5% from Rs. 48.90 crore in December 2021. Bharat Road Net shares closed at 37.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
Bharat Road Network
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations97.3566.6270.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.3566.6270.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.143.453.33
Depreciation14.9313.3211.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses164.1619.2919.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.8830.5536.49
Other Income-5.105.521.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-89.9936.0737.59
Interest46.4444.9146.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.43-8.84-9.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-136.43-8.84-9.33
Tax-8.58-0.011.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-127.85-8.83-10.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-127.85-8.83-10.50
Minority Interest-5.01-4.001.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-132.86-12.83-11.10
Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
Diluted EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
Diluted EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Road Net #Bharat Road Network #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:11 pm