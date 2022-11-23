Bhagyashree Lea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 74.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 74.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Bhagyashree Lea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Bhagyashree Lea shares closed at 29.65 on November 05, 2018 (BSE)