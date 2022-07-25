Bhagyanagar Pro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, up 171.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2022 up 171.39% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022 up 5965.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 620.63% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.75 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.93% returns over the last 6 months and 37.90% over the last 12 months.