Bentley Commerc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bentley Commercial Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 2.27% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 11986% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 8100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Bentley Commerc EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.
|
|Bentley Commercial Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.90
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.89
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.79
|0.89
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.79
|0.89
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.20
|0.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|0.67
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|0.67
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|6.72
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|6.72
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|6.72
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|6.72
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
