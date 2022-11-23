BCL Enterprises Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, down 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in September 2022 down 6% from Rs. 8.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 98.29% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 98.62% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021.

BCL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.49 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.37% returns over the last 6 months and 210.42% over the last 12 months.