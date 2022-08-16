 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BCL Enterprises Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 149.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 141.84% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.92 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.66% returns over the last 6 months and 368.29% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.18 1.78 7.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.18 1.78 7.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 1.04 9.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.09 -0.31 -2.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 -0.19 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 -0.16 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 1.40 1.19
Other Income -- 0.05 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 1.45 1.41
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 1.45 1.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 1.45 1.40
Tax -- 0.16 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.60 1.30 1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.60 1.30 1.21
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 5.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.11 2.08
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.11 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.11 2.08
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.11 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
