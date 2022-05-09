 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BASF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,389.56 crore, up 20.81% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,389.56 crore in March 2022 up 20.81% from Rs. 2,805.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.85 crore in March 2022 up 168.5% from Rs. 55.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.07 crore in March 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 223.51 crore in March 2021.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 34.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.90 in March 2021.

BASF shares closed at 2,590.80 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.45% over the last 12 months.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,389.56 3,291.76 2,798.65
Other Operating Income -- -- 6.93
Total Income From Operations 3,389.56 3,291.76 2,805.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 983.62 880.03 923.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,888.06 1,945.38 1,566.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.56 -63.79 -247.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.79 93.33 101.85
Depreciation 43.56 42.35 42.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.57 259.53 242.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.52 134.93 176.85
Other Income 10.99 6.52 4.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.51 141.45 181.07
Interest 4.00 4.23 10.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.51 137.22 170.61
Exceptional Items -- 12.56 -21.52
P/L Before Tax 178.51 149.78 149.09
Tax 28.66 39.41 93.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 149.85 110.37 55.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 149.85 110.37 55.81
Equity Share Capital 43.29 43.29 43.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.60 25.50 12.90
Diluted EPS 34.60 25.50 12.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.60 25.50 12.90
Diluted EPS 34.60 25.50 12.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BASF #BASF India #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.