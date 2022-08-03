 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BASF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,887.79 crore, up 29.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,887.79 crore in June 2022 up 29.04% from Rs. 3,012.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.75 crore in June 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 197.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.94 crore in June 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 293.25 crore in June 2021.

BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 45.60 in June 2021.

BASF shares closed at 2,787.15 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.49% over the last 12 months.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,887.79 3,389.56 3,012.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,887.79 3,389.56 3,012.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,297.27 983.62 956.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,170.15 1,888.06 1,559.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -271.64 -62.56 -54.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.22 105.79 92.23
Depreciation 44.57 43.56 41.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.14 259.57 169.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.08 171.52 248.21
Other Income 3.29 10.99 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.37 182.51 251.58
Interest 5.23 4.00 3.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.14 178.51 248.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 264.14 178.51 248.44
Tax 67.39 28.66 51.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.75 149.85 197.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.75 149.85 197.28
Equity Share Capital 43.29 43.29 43.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.50 34.60 45.60
Diluted EPS 45.50 34.60 45.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.50 34.60 45.60
Diluted EPS 45.50 34.60 45.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
