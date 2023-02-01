 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BASF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 3,291.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 down 90.36% from Rs. 110.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.73% from Rs. 183.80 crore in December 2021.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,898.10 3,581.99 3,291.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,898.10 3,581.99 3,291.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 982.89 1,252.56 880.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,314.28 1,645.88 1,945.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 187.67 126.11 -63.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.65 94.40 93.33
Depreciation 45.86 45.11 42.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 264.92 275.31 259.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.83 142.62 134.93
Other Income 11.98 10.01 6.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.81 152.63 141.45
Interest 2.75 3.66 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.06 148.97 137.22
Exceptional Items -- -- 12.56
P/L Before Tax 18.06 148.97 149.78
Tax 7.42 35.86 39.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.64 113.11 110.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.64 113.11 110.37
Equity Share Capital 43.29 43.29 43.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 26.10 25.50
Diluted EPS 2.50 26.10 25.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 26.10 25.50
Diluted EPS 2.50 26.10 25.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited