BASF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 3,291.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 down 90.36% from Rs. 110.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.73% from Rs. 183.80 crore in December 2021.