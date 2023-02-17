Banswara Syntex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 303.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2022 up 149.3% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.12 crore in December 2022 up 74.17% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021.