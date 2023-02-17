 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banswara Syntex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 303.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2022 up 149.3% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.12 crore in December 2022 up 74.17% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021.

Banswara Syntex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 367.85 406.48 303.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 367.85 406.48 303.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 161.95 188.16 149.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.13 -12.86 -21.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.50 74.61 55.13
Depreciation 10.23 10.45 10.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.08 106.64 91.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.22 39.47 18.41
Other Income 4.67 1.51 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.89 40.99 23.07
Interest 8.67 7.80 6.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.22 33.19 16.67
Exceptional Items 0.24 0.01 1.13
P/L Before Tax 39.46 33.20 17.81
Tax 10.26 -1.93 5.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.20 35.13 12.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.20 35.13 12.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.47 -- -0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.67 35.13 11.90
Equity Share Capital 17.12 17.12 17.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 10.26 7.15
Diluted EPS 8.60 10.26 7.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 10.26 7.15
Diluted EPS 8.60 10.26 7.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited