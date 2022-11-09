Balkrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 80.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 59.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.80 crore in September 2022 down 400.04% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2022 down 839.05% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Balkrishna shares closed at 34.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.