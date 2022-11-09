 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 80.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 59.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.80 crore in September 2022 down 400.04% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2022 down 839.05% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Balkrishna shares closed at 34.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.46 71.27 59.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.46 71.27 59.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 48.32 46.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.00 -5.09 -6.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.71 2.96 2.93
Depreciation 1.54 1.52 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.40 28.90 19.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.37 -5.36 -4.16
Other Income 0.11 0.16 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.26 -5.21 -3.67
Interest 2.72 2.18 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.98 -7.39 -5.76
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.55
P/L Before Tax -23.98 -7.39 7.79
Tax -0.18 -0.24 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.80 -7.14 7.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.80 -7.14 7.93
Equity Share Capital 10.74 10.74 10.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.16 -6.65 7.39
Diluted EPS -22.16 -6.65 7.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.16 -6.65 7.39
Diluted EPS -22.16 -6.65 7.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
