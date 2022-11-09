Balkrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 80.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 59.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.80 crore in September 2022 down 400.04% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2022 down 839.05% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.
Balkrishna shares closed at 34.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.46
|71.27
|59.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.46
|71.27
|59.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|48.32
|46.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.00
|-5.09
|-6.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.71
|2.96
|2.93
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.52
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.40
|28.90
|19.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.37
|-5.36
|-4.16
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.16
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.26
|-5.21
|-3.67
|Interest
|2.72
|2.18
|2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.98
|-7.39
|-5.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|13.55
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.98
|-7.39
|7.79
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.80
|-7.14
|7.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.80
|-7.14
|7.93
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.16
|-6.65
|7.39
|Diluted EPS
|-22.16
|-6.65
|7.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.16
|-6.65
|7.39
|Diluted EPS
|-22.16
|-6.65
|7.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited