Balkrishna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore in March 2022 down 7.79% from Rs. 54.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 259.84% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.
Balkrishna shares closed at 42.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.76% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.90
|78.26
|54.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.90
|78.26
|54.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.16
|48.78
|35.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.50
|0.32
|-1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.68
|2.87
|2.63
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.54
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.63
|26.63
|16.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-1.87
|-0.76
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.88
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-0.99
|-0.28
|Interest
|1.98
|2.05
|3.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.51
|-3.04
|-4.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.51
|-3.04
|-4.06
|Tax
|0.08
|0.21
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.59
|-3.25
|-4.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.59
|-3.25
|-4.26
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.21
|-3.03
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-5.21
|-3.03
|-3.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.21
|-3.03
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-5.21
|-3.03
|-3.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited