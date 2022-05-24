 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balkrishna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore in March 2022 down 7.79% from Rs. 54.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 259.84% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Balkrishna shares closed at 42.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.76% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.90 78.26 54.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.90 78.26 54.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.16 48.78 35.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.50 0.32 -1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.68 2.87 2.63
Depreciation 1.50 1.54 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.63 26.63 16.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.02 -1.87 -0.76
Other Income 0.50 0.88 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.53 -0.99 -0.28
Interest 1.98 2.05 3.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.51 -3.04 -4.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.51 -3.04 -4.06
Tax 0.08 0.21 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.59 -3.25 -4.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.59 -3.25 -4.26
Equity Share Capital 10.74 10.74 10.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.21 -3.03 -3.97
Diluted EPS -5.21 -3.03 -3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.21 -3.03 -3.97
Diluted EPS -5.21 -3.03 -3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balkrishna #Balkrishna Paper Mills #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 04:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.