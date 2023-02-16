Balkrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 72.55% from Rs. 78.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2022 down 321.94% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 1810.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
Balkrishna shares closed at 32.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -30.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.48
|11.46
|78.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.48
|11.46
|78.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.35
|--
|48.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.60
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.28
|10.00
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.71
|2.87
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.22
|18.40
|26.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.02
|-21.37
|-1.87
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.95
|-21.26
|-0.99
|Interest
|2.76
|2.72
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.71
|-23.98
|-3.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.71
|-23.98
|-3.04
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.18
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.73
|-23.80
|-3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.73
|-23.80
|-3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.78
|-22.16
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-12.78
|-22.16
|-3.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.78
|-22.16
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-12.78
|-22.16
|-3.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited