Balkrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 72.55% from Rs. 78.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2022 down 321.94% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 1810.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Balkrishna Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.48 11.46 78.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.48 11.46 78.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.35 -- 48.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 0.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.28 10.00 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.51 2.71 2.87
Depreciation 1.54 1.54 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.22 18.40 26.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.02 -21.37 -1.87
Other Income 0.07 0.11 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.95 -21.26 -0.99
Interest 2.76 2.72 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.71 -23.98 -3.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.71 -23.98 -3.04
Tax 0.02 -0.18 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.73 -23.80 -3.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.73 -23.80 -3.25
Equity Share Capital 10.74 10.74 10.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.78 -22.16 -3.03
Diluted EPS -12.78 -22.16 -3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.78 -22.16 -3.03
Diluted EPS -12.78 -22.16 -3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited