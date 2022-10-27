Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,623.64 83.96 1,522.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,623.64 83.96 1,522.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.49 10.57 9.46 Depreciation 7.96 7.95 7.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.70 21.53 12.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,585.49 43.91 1,492.61 Other Income 13.34 12.79 13.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,598.83 56.70 1,505.87 Interest 0.67 0.66 0.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,598.16 56.04 1,505.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,598.16 56.04 1,505.08 Tax 24.16 12.83 18.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,574.00 43.21 1,486.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,574.00 43.21 1,486.41 Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 141.40 3.90 133.60 Diluted EPS 141.40 3.90 133.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 141.43 3.90 133.60 Diluted EPS 141.40 3.90 133.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited