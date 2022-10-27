 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 1,623.64 crore in September 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 1,522.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,574.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 1,486.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.79 crore in September 2022 up 6.14% from Rs. 1,513.78 crore in September 2021.
Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 141.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 133.60 in September 2021. Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 6,497.45 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.21% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,623.6483.961,522.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,623.6483.961,522.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.4910.579.46
Depreciation7.967.957.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.7021.5312.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,585.4943.911,492.61
Other Income13.3412.7913.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,598.8356.701,505.87
Interest0.670.660.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,598.1656.041,505.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,598.1656.041,505.08
Tax24.1612.8318.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,574.0043.211,486.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,574.0043.211,486.41
Equity Share Capital111.29111.29111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS141.403.90133.60
Diluted EPS141.403.90133.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS141.433.90133.60
Diluted EPS141.403.90133.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
