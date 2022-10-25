Bajaj Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,968.40 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,690.69
|8,978.67
|7,517.82
|Other Operating Income
|277.71
|302.25
|213.54
|Total Income From Operations
|9,968.40
|9,280.92
|7,731.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,239.64
|1,183.40
|937.20
|Depreciation
|120.87
|111.41
|94.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|734.21
|754.72
|1,300.34
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,154.25
|1,085.29
|997.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,719.43
|6,146.10
|4,401.32
|Other Income
|4.23
|1.79
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,723.66
|6,147.89
|4,402.02
|Interest
|2,971.37
|2,645.13
|2,397.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,752.29
|3,502.76
|2,004.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,752.29
|3,502.76
|2,004.45
|Tax
|971.64
|906.51
|523.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,780.65
|2,596.25
|1,480.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,780.65
|2,596.25
|1,480.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,780.65
|2,596.25
|1,480.99
|Equity Share Capital
|120.82
|120.73
|120.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.05
|43.02
|24.58
|Diluted EPS
|45.81
|42.78
|24.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.03
|43.02
|24.58
|Diluted EPS
|45.81
|42.78
|24.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited