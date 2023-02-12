 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BAG Films Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 108.77% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021. BAG Films shares closed at 4.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.62% over the last 12 months.
BAG Films and Media
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.517.907.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.517.907.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-0.99-1.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.750.500.56
Depreciation0.570.570.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.236.606.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.211.46
Other Income0.000.00-0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.211.42
Interest0.920.890.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.320.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.060.320.59
Tax0.100.100.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.220.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.220.50
Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.03
Diluted EPS--0.010.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.03
Diluted EPS--0.010.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

