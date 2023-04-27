 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank Q4 result: Private lender reports loss of Rs 5,728 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 a share for the financial year 2022-23.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on April 27 reported a standalone loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore for the March quarter of FY23 due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.

The profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a massive 61 percent growth against the reported profit of Rs 4,117.77 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the March FY23 quarter, it reported an exceptional item of Rs 12,489.82 crore, which was the cost of buying the business assets and business liabilities of Citibank's India consumer business from Citibank NA, and the NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India).

The exceptional cost also included Rs 179.27 crore towards one-time stamp duty costs relating to the acquisition of Citi India Consumer Business and Rs 361.47 crore towards harmonisation of provisioning and expense policies and estimates used in the preparation of financial statements, the bank said in its exchange filing.