Axis Bank Q4 preview: NII expected to rise 37%; Citi merger will push bottomline deep into the red

Shivam Shukla
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

In March 2023, Axis Bank said it has completed the acquisition of Citibank’s retail business in India for a final cash consideration of Rs 11,603 crore. Last year, the lender agreed to purchase Citibank’s India Consumer Business from Citibank NA and the NBFC Consumer Business from Citicorp Finance (India) Limited

Axis Bank, India’s fourth-largest private sector bank by market capitalisation, is expected to report a 39.7 percent year-on-year rise in net profit — sans extraordinary expenses — when it releases its March quarter numbers on April 27, according to a Moneycontrol poll of three brokerages.

The bank is otherwise expected to report a loss of Rs 5,487 crore in the quarter due to the integration with Citibank. If the extraordinary expenses are excluded, the bank's net profit is seen rising 39 percent to Rs 5,784 crore.

The brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher expects Axis Bank to report a net profit of Rs 5,902.9 crore, up 43.4 percent year-on-year (up 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase 40.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 12,415.8 crore. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 46.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,452.6 crore.

Brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities expects Axis Bank to report net profit of Rs 6,492.2 crore, up 56 percent year-on-year (up 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 39.7 percent year on year (YoY) (up 7.5 percent QoQ) to Rs 12,015.8 crore. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 51.2 percent YoY (up 5.4 percent QoQ).