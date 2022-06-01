Avonmore Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 264.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 246.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

Avonmore Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 78.25 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.85% returns over the last 6 months and 248.55% over the last 12 months.