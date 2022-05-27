AVI Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in March 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 29.36% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

AVI Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 24.25 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)