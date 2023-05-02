Auto Stampings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.11 crore in March 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 203.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.41% from Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2023 up 148.74% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.